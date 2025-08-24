Gobar Times: The plastic you ate last night

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, India generated over 3.47 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019–20 and continues to rise unchecked.



A 2021 study conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi had detected microplastics not only in rivers and lakes, but also in treated drinking water in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. This reveals that even water deemed safe for households and consumption isn’t entirely plastic-free.



Globally, the World Wildlife Fund’s No Plastic in Nature report has estimated that the average person could be ingesting up to 5 grams of microplastics per week—roughly the size of a credit card.