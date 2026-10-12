Haunted trails: The toxic legacy of chromium in Uttar Pradesh

Yadav claims that despite deep excavation, 75-100 tonnes of chromium remain around the dump site. During the monsoon, water ac cumulates in the pits and flows to wards the village. The underground water also flows along a gradient towards the village, and so why the lower hand pumps remain contaminated. Devraj, another resident and farmer, agrees with this, stating that during monsoon, the contaminated water flows onto his field. The paddy crops then rot and turn yel low, and see reduced yield.

The contamination now seems to spread to Juriya village, 3-4 km from Khan Chandpur. Rohit, a resident of the village, says around two years ago he developed skin rashes, and doctors subsequently advised him to stop drinking the locally sourced water. He now boils the water or buys bottles, which has improved his condition.

In 2024, researchers with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi published a study in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, which states that chromium concentrations in surface and groundwater around the waste dump exceeded 40 mg per litre. The Indian standard for the permissible limit of chromium in drinking water is 0.05 mg per litre. The maximum concentration of chromium in waste was 9.6 per cent by weight, while that in soil around the site was 3.83 per cent.

An earlier 2023 study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances examined samples of basic chrome sulphate waste from Khan Chandpur before the monsoon, and found that they contained total chromium concentrations ranging from 26,208 mg to 42,812 mg per kg at different depths. Of this, 215-516 mg per kg was “leachable chromium”. Even after the monsoon, the levels of both total and leachable chromium remained high. During both seasons, potential for chromium to leach increased with the depth of the dump.