How can a city reuse its organic waste? 5 Indian cities show the way

India generates over 170,000 tonnes of daily waste, but a shocking 22 per cent simply vanishes into our environment. But there is a silver lining.

Nationwide organic waste management systems can drastically reduce the garbage landfills by treating organic waste scientifically. In this film, we explore how Urban Local Bodies across India are tackling both fresh and legacy waste through science-backed, community-driven, and sustainable organic waste management systems.

Cities featured: Indore | Pune | Panjim | Thiruvananthapuram | Bhubaneshwar

Discover their unique information, education and communication (IEC) models, decentralised composting systems, citizen engagement strategies and how they are turning the garbage crisis into a climate opportunity.