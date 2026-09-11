How MCD and Railways cleared 6,333 MT of legacy waste from Delhi’s railway corridors

Legacy waste accumulation along railway corridors represents a complex urban sanitation challenge, particularly where restricted accessibility, overlapping institutional jurisdictions and continuous waste generation make conventional municipal operations difficult.

In the Karol Bagh Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), substantial quantities of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, household refuse and debris had accumulated over several decades along railway corridors. These deposits degraded the surrounding environment, created unhygienic conditions, generated foul odour and increased the potential for vector breeding.

A major operational constraint was that several locations were situated within active railway premises and could not be accessed by conventional municipal vehicles and road-based machinery. To address this, Karol Bagh Zone adopted a collaborative governance approach with the Railway Department. Joint surveys, technical assessments, coordinated deployment of manpower and machinery, railway permissions and synchronised field operations were undertaken.

A key innovation was the first-ever deployment of BRN railway wagons by MCD for the direct transportation of legacy waste through the railway network. Through this institutional convergence, approximately 6,333 metric tonnes of legacy waste were scientifically removed from railway corridors.

The initiative demonstrates how coordinated public-sector action, technical innovation and shared responsibility can overcome access and logistics constraints, while providing a practical and scalable model for urban sanitation and environmental restoration.

Waste trapped along railway corridors

Railway corridors passing through Karol Bagh Zone had, over several decades, become vulnerable to the accumulation of legacy waste. Large quantities of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, household refuse and other debris had been indiscriminately dumped along railway tracks, resulting in long-standing waste deposits at several locations.

These deposits not only degraded the surrounding environment but also affected sanitation conditions through foul odour, vector-breeding potential and deterioration of the urban landscape.

The challenge extended beyond the presence of waste itself. Most of the identified dumping locations were within active railway corridors, where direct access through municipal roads was unavailable or severely restricted. Conventional municipal vehicles and machinery, such as dumpers, compactors and loaders, could not reach several locations because of narrow access points, limited working space, railway safety requirements and the operational layout of the corridor.

Consequently, while the need for removal was well recognised, evacuation and transportation of the excavated material from railway premises remained the principal operational challenge.

Recognising that the issue could not be effectively addressed through conventional municipal sanitation mechanisms alone, Karol Bagh Zone initiated a collaborative approach with the Railway Department. The objective was to bring together municipal sanitation expertise and railway operational infrastructure to establish a coordinated mechanism for safe, systematic and scientific legacy waste removal.