How MCD’s Karol Bagh Zone built a model to keep Delhi’s roads dust-free

Air pollution has become a critical environmental and public health challenge in rapidly urbanising cities, with road dust contributing substantially to particulate matter, including PM10 and PM2.5. In Delhi, vehicular movement, construction activity, damaged road shoulders and legacy waste deposits accelerate the resuspension of dust.

The Dust Free Delhi Initiative, implemented by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Karol Bagh Zone, offers an integrated municipal framework for road dust mitigation. The initiative combined mechanised road sweeping, manual kerb-edge cleaning, central verge and greenbelt maintenance, pressure washing, water sprinkling, construction and demolition waste removal and legacy waste management.

A structured standard operating procedure, risk-based road prioritisation, dedicated sanitation squads, field inspections and continuous monitoring were used to sustain dust-free road conditions. During the 41-day campaign, approximately 122 kilometres of major road network was scientifically cleaned, 228 tonnes of roadside dust was removed and 150 tonnes of garbage and debris was cleared.

The experience shows how proactive, engineering-based municipal dust management can improve road hygiene, reduce dust accumulation and provide a practical and replicable model for urban air-quality management.

Why road dust matters

The quality of air in urban environments has become an important indicator of public health, environmental quality and sustainable development. Rapid urbanisation, increasing motorisation, intensive construction and high population density create multiple pathways for particulate pollution. Among these pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10 are of particular concern because of their impact on human health and urban liveability.

Road dust is one of the significant and locally manageable contributors to particulate pollution. Dust deposited on carriageways, kerb edges, footpaths, central verges and road shoulders is continuously disturbed by vehicular movement, tyre friction, wind turbulence and human activity.

In Delhi, high traffic volumes, construction activity and inadequate roadside maintenance further increase deposition and resuspension. Scientific municipal action at ground level is therefore an essential part of integrated urban air-quality management.