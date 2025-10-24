How South Africa’s Newcastle is bridging the gap to sustainable sanitation

Newcastle is not new to sanitation planning. Over the past decade, the municipality has made significant strides, like constructing new wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), expanding sewer networks, and promoting inclusive access through Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing.

At Charlestown, one of Newcastle’s western settlements, the municipality constructed anaerobic baffled reactors (ABR) with French drains for RDP households. The intent was clear: To create an affordable, decentralised solution for communities without sewer connections. Yet, the on-ground reality reflected a more complicated story.

Several ABR chambers were found open or vandalised, their concrete covers stolen. A foul smell lingered in the air, and nearby households complained that they were never consulted before construction. The French drains — designed to safely disperse effluent — were not functional. The absence of regular maintenance and community ownership also threatens their long-term viability.

At the nearby Charlestown “Class E” wastewater pond, which serves as a faecal sludge decanting site, the story repeated itself. Screens were missing, fencing had been stolen, and the guardroom stood stripped of its doors and windows. Despite this, the site remained operational, catering to vacuum trucks that decant black water from Charlestown’s collection tanks.