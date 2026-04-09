How waste burning across India is quietly fuelling carbon crisis, pollution

This past winter, I drove on the Srinagar-Gulmarg Road in Kashmir four times after an average gap of two weeks between each trip. On each trip I found over 70 heaps of variegated plastic waste which included discarded snack packets, fast-food wrappers and single-use packaging lying scattered along the roadsides from Narbal to Tangmarg, roughly 10 km long distance on the Srinagar-Gulmarg Road.

Most of the heaps bore clear signs of what happens to the plastic waste as charred plastic and ash could be seen at some dumping spots, evidence that the waste was burnt. During one of the trips, I even witnessed plastic waste was being burnt at a government-run disposal site at Gulmarg. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered complete prohibition on open burning of waste on lands, including landfill sites.

While the Gulmarg road offers a snapshot of the country’s plastic waste problem, burning of plastic is spread all across Kashmir and other parts of the country at individual and institutional level. Residents say there are no functional and organised systems for waste collection. When garbage accumulates, people simply burn it as I repeatedly witnessed during my field reporting.

Villagers in rural Kashmir said garbage sheds have been set up in different villages by the government’s rural development department. But without staff, machinery and regular monitoring, these units exist more on paper than in practice, they said. In the absence of reliable collection systems, residents said they are left with little choice but to dispose of waste themselves, most commonly by burning it.

Kashmir’s regional director for Pollution Control Committee, Abhijeet Joshi, said the main problem is the supply and demand — which is at the core of plastic pollution. “Unless we reduce demand [of plastic], the problem will continue to persist,” Joshi said.

He added that all stakeholders need to contribute towards reducing the demand of single-use plastic and “decide the direction in which we want to move”.

“We seize polythene wherever we find it or receive inputs. I currently have around 50 tonnes stored outside because we’ve run out of space. In just the past three to four months, we’ve confiscated nearly 30 tonnes of polythene bags from godowns,” he told me in an interview in his Srinagar office.