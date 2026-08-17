India must confront the growing threat of abandoned fishing gear

India’s 11,098-kilometre coastline is facing a growing challenge from abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear (ALDFG). This includes fishing nets, ropes, traps and lines. Even after it has been lost or discarded, such gear can continue trapping marine flora and fauna.

The United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization estimate that ALDFG makes up around 10 per cent of marine litter, with nearly 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear lost or abandoned globally every year. ALDFG also adds to the marine litter burden, creates navigational hazards and damages marine biodiversity.

India, the world’s third-largest fishing nation after China and Indonesia, is increasingly recognising ALDFG as a critical environmental and fisheries governance issue. While scientific research has repeatedly highlighted the scale of the problem, the country is now seeing the emergence of pilot initiatives, collection systems and recycling partnerships aimed at creating a circular economy for fishing gear waste.

Causes and concerns in India

Research institutions such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and several coastal universities have documented growing concerns around the accumulation of synthetic fishing gear in marine ecosystems.

Nylon and polyethylene nets dominate India’s mechanised and motorised fisheries. These materials are used widely because they are durable, but that same durability means they can remain in the marine environment for decades once they become ALDFG.

Studies from India’s coastal states have identified several causes of gear loss:

rough weather and cyclones

gear conflicts between mechanised and artisanal fisheries

accidental net cutting

seabed entanglement

poor-quality gear design

deliberate discarding due to lack of disposal facilities

Researchers have also noted that modern fishing gear design itself contributes significantly to ALDFG generation. Multi-polymer gear components that combine nylon, high-density polyethylene, lead, floats and metal make repair and recycling difficult.

Lightweight synthetic nets, particularly those used by small-scale fishers, are often cheaper to replace than retrieve. As a result, damaged gear is frequently abandoned at sea or dumped near fishing harbours.