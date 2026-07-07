Waste

India needs to recycle its construction & demolition waste effectively

Unless that is done, environmental impacts cannot be reduced, and neither can natural resources be conserved
India needs to recycle its construction & demolition waste effectively
Construction and demolition (C&D) waste litters a road in the national capital.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Construction debris and broken concrete lie scattered along a busy Delhi road. This underscores the growing burden of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated by rapid urban development.

India needs to recycle its construction & demolition waste effectively
Rapid urban development in India is generating huge amounts of C&D waste. Lack of proper disposal can lead to pollution and obstruction of public places.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Experts say effective segregation, disposal and recycling of C&D waste are essential to reduce environmental impacts and conserve natural resources. Improper disposal contributes to dust pollution and obstructs public spaces.

India needs to recycle its construction & demolition waste effectively
Most of this waste can be repurposed and recycled but is not, according to data from the government itself.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

India generates an estimated 150 million tonnes of C&D waste every year. According to the government’s own data, up to 90 per cent can be repurposed, for landscaping, earthworks and civil engineering projects. Instead, only one per cent is recycled.

Recycling
Construction & Demolition Waste
circular economy
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