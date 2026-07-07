India needs to recycle its construction & demolition waste effectively

Construction debris and broken concrete lie scattered along a busy Delhi road. This underscores the growing burden of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated by rapid urban development.
Experts say effective segregation, disposal and recycling of C&D waste are essential to reduce environmental impacts and conserve natural resources. Improper disposal contributes to dust pollution and obstructs public spaces.
India generates an estimated 150 million tonnes of C&D waste every year. According to the government’s own data, up to 90 per cent can be repurposed, for landscaping, earthworks and civil engineering projects. Instead, only one per cent is recycled.