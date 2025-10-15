International E-Waste Day 2025 highlighted the race to recover critical raw materials

The Royal Society of Chemistry defines CRMs as “materials that are important to a nation, region or sector’s economy and that are, or could become, difficult to get hold of”. A major portion of CRMs is often sourced from countries in the Global South, many of which are politically unstable or characterised by socio-economic uncertainties and adversities. Nevertheless, in an era of constantly shifting geopolitics and environmental policies, CRMs have taken centre stage. Their significance in modern economies — ranging across sectors such as renewable energy, defence and digitalisation, among others — is indisputable.

Globally demanded CRMs are, unfortunately, mined in only a handful of countries. For instance, within the European Union (EU) alone, China, South Africa and Turkey provide 100 per cent of the supply of heavy rare earth elements, 71 per cent of platinum and 98 per cent of boron, respectively. Due to this concentration, there is always a high risk of disruption in the supply chain. Accordingly, recovering CRMs from e-waste becomes a tactical priority to alleviate such risks.

However, the overall e-waste collection and CRM recovery rates remain very low. Whether in EU member states or countries in the Global South, almost every nation has failed to meet its targeted collection goals to date. The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 estimated that only 22.3 per cent of e-waste generated in 2022 was collected and recycled, resulting in approximately $62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources being lost each year due to insufficient recycling efforts.

The global demand for CRMs shows no sign of waning. On the contrary, it is expected to surge beyond current supply logistics to support economic, social and environmental priorities such as the green and digital transitions. Considering this, it is crucial to raise awareness about the extraction of CRMs from e-waste, rather than mining them by destroying native, virgin environments that are beyond restoration.