Navigating India’s waste management transition: Overlapping mandates and informality shape implementation challenges

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified a new set of Solid Waste Management Rules in January 2026. As the regulations set to take effect from April 1, 2026, the responsibility for implementation shifts decisively to state governments and local bodies.

While the rules introduce a structured compliance architecture, their success will ultimately depend on how they interact with India’s complex waste governance ecosystem. As the framework moves from regulatory design to practical implementation, two structural challenges stand out: The ability of institutions to navigate overlapping mandates and uneven capacities, and the question of how the new system will engage with India’s vast informal waste sector.

Institutional overlapping

A recurring institutional split appears in the operational and auditing framework of the Rules, particularly in the parallel roles assigned to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) and local bodies. Registration of sorting and processing facilities is mandated through local bodies, which often host and operate these facilities.

However, local bodies are not legally responsible for monitoring environmental standards or authenticating the compliance reports uploaded to the central portal. That responsibility rests with SPCBs. At the same time, pollution control boards do not directly manage the operational pathways of these facilities.

Even with the introduction of authorised Environment Auditors, this structural misalignment remains. Responsibilities across the system are distributed among multiple actors, but accountability is not clearly anchored within any single institution. The result could be a compliance chain in which regulatory oversight, operational management and data reporting are handled by separate entities with limited coordination.

Similarly, Environmental Compensation (EC) collected for rule violations is expected to support improvements in waste management systems, yet these funds often intersect with the operational responsibilities of local bodies. Without clear mechanisms for earmarking and transferring these funds, environmental compensation risks remaining underutilised, limiting the intended impact of the polluter-pays framework.

In effect, the ability of the new compliance regime to translate into real improvements in waste management will depend heavily on how responsibilities are aligned across state and local institutions. At present, the governance architecture remains layered and overlapping, with pollution control boards and local bodies operating within different administrative hierarchies and accountability structures.

Institutional architecture

The earlier Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 prescribed a State-Level Advisory Committee that brought together representatives from relevant departments, local bodies and the waste management industry, with a mandate to review progress every six months. The new Rules replace this with a Committee for Effective Implementation under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, with a broadly similar composition.

While the creation of such committees signals the importance of coordination across departments, both frameworks leave a critical gap: neither provides detailed operational mandates or decision-making authority. Without clearly defined responsibilities and mechanisms for follow-up action, these bodies risk becoming consultative platforms rather than engines of implementation.

States now have an opportunity to strengthen these platforms by defining clear mandates, ensuring regular public disclosure of decisions, and embedding coordination across parallel administrative hierarchies.

Equally important is the absence of strong participatory institutions at the local level. The Rules emphasise administrative reporting and regulatory compliance but do not sufficiently encourage citizen engagement, ward-level monitoring or community-based review mechanisms. Without such participatory structures, local accountability weakens and the credibility of reported data becomes harder to verify. In this context, a centralised portal may function primarily as a one-way reporting tool rather than a platform for collective learning, system improvement and local planning.

A second major challenge lies in how the new regulatory framework engages with India’s informal waste sector. On one hand, the Rules continue to encourage states to develop strategies for integrating informal waste workers and advise local bodies to recognise and promote their participation.

On the other hand, they require all entities to engage only with registered actors within the compliance system. This effectively assumes that informal workers will be brought into the formal system through registration processes or through their association with recognised organisations.

Navigating informality

The Rules mandate local bodies to undertake this process of identification and registration and to upload these details to the central portal. However, the scale of India’s informal waste workforce presents a significant challenge.

Recent initiatives such as the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), implemented by the Union Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment and Housing and Urban Affairs, profiled approximately 150,000 sanitation and waste workers during a six-month drive — estimated to represent only around five to ten per cent of the total workforce engaged in waste-related activities. This experience suggests that without sustained, coordinated and large-scale identification efforts, many informal workers may remain outside the formal compliance system.

There is also a subtle institutional shift in the new Rules regarding representation. The earlier State-Level Advisory Committee explicitly required representation from civil society organisations or NGOs working with informal waste workers. The proposed Committee for Effective Implementation does not contain a similar mandate. This raises questions about whether the voices and experiences of the informal workforce will find adequate representation in the new governance structure.

Strengthening local action

With the Rules scheduled to come into effect in April 2026 and staggered compliance timelines ranging from 18 to 36 months, the transition period must be used strategically. Capacity building, institutional coordination and clarification of operational guidelines need to begin immediately.

The requirement for states to prepare State Strategies and for cities to frame or update bye-laws should not be viewed merely as procedural obligations. These instruments can help adapt national regulations to local realities. Sub-national governments must use this space proactively to align infrastructure, finance and institutional roles with the new compliance architecture.

Equally important is the creation of collaborative governance platforms that bring together pollution control boards, local bodies, private operators, civil society organisations and community groups. Such platforms can help bridge the divide between regulatory oversight and operational realities.

Finally, environmental compensation funds and extended responsibility contributions must be transparently reinvested in strengthening waste management systems. Ensuring that these financial resources support infrastructure, capacity development and community engagement will be essential for the credibility of the polluter-pays framework.

The new Solid Waste Management Rules signal a stricter regulatory phase in India’s waste governance. Yet regulation alone cannot transform the system. Their success will depend on whether digital compliance mechanisms are accompanied by institutional clarity, financial alignment and meaningful participation from those who manage waste on the ground every day.