New Delhi civic body ropes in NGOs to tackle e-waste menace

At present, the national capital generates 200,000 tonnes of e-waste annually
Handling e-waste by untrained ragpickers can be injurious to their health as some of the electronic components involve the use of toxic metals. All photographs by Sayantan Bera
A couple of decades ago, merely a tiny fraction of the electronic waste was recycled in India. Studies have found that this fraction was close to five per cent only. However, in recent years, this percentage has soared to almost 33 per cent.

In order to further improve the waste recyling in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has roped in two non-governmental organisations to help in the recycling of this e-waste.

It is mostly underprivileged minors who are engaged in the segregation of e-waste

The two NGOs, Chintan and Why Waste Wednesdays, shall assist the government not only in the collection of e-waste but will also help in conducting information, education and communication on the issue.

Delhi is India's biggest e-waste hub.
