New Delhi civic body ropes in NGOs to tackle e-waste menace

A couple of decades ago, merely a tiny fraction of the electronic waste was recycled in India. Studies have found that this fraction was close to five per cent only. However, in recent years, this percentage has soared to almost 33 per cent.
In order to further improve the waste recyling in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has roped in two non-governmental organisations to help in the recycling of this e-waste.
The two NGOs, Chintan and Why Waste Wednesdays, shall assist the government not only in the collection of e-waste but will also help in conducting information, education and communication on the issue.