Noida’s ode to sustainability, wildlife and waste management

Over 650 sculptures of animals and birds have been made from more than 400 tonnes of waste in the new Jungle Trail Park
Noida, in the National Capital Region, threw open the Jungle Trail Park in Sector 94 on December 1, 2025.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Delhi’s satellite town of Noida has erected its very own edifice to publicise three themes: sustainability, wildlife conservation and recycling waste.

Noida’s member of Legislative Assembly Pankaj Singh and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma inaugurated the Jungle Trail Park in Sector 94, near the Mahamaya Flyover. It was thrown open to the public on December 1, 2025.

The highlight of the park is over 650 sculptures of animals and birds.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The 18.27-acre park has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The highlights of the park are over 650 sculptures of animals and birds.

These sculptures have been made from more than 400 tonnes of scrap, thus highlighting the message of sustainability as well of conserving wildlife and recycling waste.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

These sculptures have been made from over 400 tonnes of waste—including old iron rods, motor parts, discarded wires and electric poles. The place thus popularises the message of sustainability as well of conserving wildlife and recycling waste.

