Plastic in Paradise: Researchers discover microplastics in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika

Microplastics, laced with heavy metals, have reached one of India’s most celebrated wildlife sanctuaries. The findings are a warning and an opportunity.

If you have ever visited Bhitarkanika in Odisha, you know the feeling. The air is thick with salt and silt. Mangrove roots climb out of the mud like the fingers of some patient underwater creature. When you walk into the Bhitarkanika Ecosystem in Odisha, everything feels pristine. Saltwater crocodiles, India’s largest, drift silently down the Brahmani river. Olive Ridley turtles nest on nearby beaches. A herd of elephants wades in to drink. India’s second-largest mangrove forest hums with life.

But a new study, just published in Water, Air, & Soil Pollution, shows that this sanctuary is no longer as untouched as it looks. At all 20 sites sampled along the Brahmani river, within and around the protected area, a team of researchers found microplastics in the sediment.

Shreyas Das, a master’s student at Nalanda University, says, “The mangrove sites trapped particles differently from the open river sites. Mangrove roots act like a physical filter: they catch plastic but also accumulate it. The very feature that makes mangroves so valuable as coastal protectors also makes them long-term sinks for this pollution.”

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres. Most are not manufactured that small; they are born when bags, bottles, fishing nets, and synthetic clothing break down in sunlight and water. A single polyester shirt can shed thousands of fibers in one wash cycle. Those fibers travel through drains, into rivers, and out to sea. Plastic does not biodegrade; it only gets smaller until it is small enough for fish, crabs, turtles, and birds to mistake it for food.

Rakesh Kumar, lead author, currently a postdoctoral fellow at Auburn University, United States, says, “What struck me most is that every single one of our 20 sites had microplastics, including inside the protected sanctuary. A protected area is not a sealed container. Rivers do not recognise boundaries. If we want Bhitarkanika to stay protected, we have to start thinking about pollution upstream, sometimes hundreds of kilometres away from the sanctuary gate.”

What has been found?

The highest concentration the team recorded was about 50 particles per kilogram of dry sediment, lower than levels reported off Mumbai or Chennai, but not zero, and within a protected sanctuary. Nearly 89 per cent of what they collected was fiber, indicating synthetic textiles and fishing gear as the dominant sources. Polyamide was the most common polymer, followed by polyethylene and polypropylene, the plastics used in clothing, bags, and bottle caps. The mangrove zones trapped more particles than open river sites; the same roots that protect coasts from cyclones also act as long-term sinks for pollution.