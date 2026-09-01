Plastic regime needs transparency

But then, I ask again, if this system is working so well, why do we see so much plastic everywhere? My colleagues audited plastic in the drains of Agra city and found that branded plastic packaging made up 70 per cent of the waste. Then how can companies claim 100 per cent collection? Let's look at what can go wrong.

First, does the PIBO target underestimate the waste generated? In 2024, my colleagues analysed the official EPR portal and found that 41,544 PIBOs had registered and were assigned recycling targets based on self-reported data. How this quantity was validated is not clear.

Second, how does CPCB verify the volume of waste processed and recycled? CPCB says it does this through audits and ground-checks. On June 26, CPCB directed different states to take action against non-compliant PWPs. The audit (not available publicly) seems to suggest that many PWPs were generating certificates more than their registered capacity and other violations. The problem is compounded because it is difficult to trust or verify in this business. CPCB says PWPs must upload GST invoice as proof of sale of the finished recycled product. The product, in most cases, is plastic pellets, which are then used mostly by industries in the informal sector. Worse, the high rate of GST, at 18 per cent, makes “open” business unviable.