Sea of Plastic: How India’s waste reaches the ocean

This documentary follows the journey of marine litter in India, tracing how everyday plastic waste moves from city streets, drains and rivers into the ocean. From the Mithi River in Mumbai to the coasts of Kochi and Chennai, what begins as mismanaged urban waste becomes a growing ocean pollution crisis.

Through on-ground reporting, this film uncovers the systemic gaps in waste management, the burden placed on coastal communities, and the solutions emerging across India—from trash booms and waste interception to segregation and recycling efforts. This is not just an ocean story. It’s a land-to-sea story.