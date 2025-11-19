Waste

Single-use plastic’s chokehold on Delhi

Despite have been banned seven years ago, single-use plastic bags and other items continue to be used
Delhi has bans on single-use plastic bags and other items in place since at least 2018.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Delhi is literally overflowing with single-use plastic litter. This, despite bans in place on the material since the past seven years.

The city had banned low-quality polythene bags below 50-micron thickness back in 2018. It also banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of 19 identified single-use plastic items since July 1, 2022, in line with national rules. 

But the city continues to swim in single-use plastic waste.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But there is a big gap between intent and implementation on the ground. The ban or bans are enforced by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and local municipal bodies, with penalties and seizures for non-compliance. Citizens are also allowed to report violations on a Central Pollution Control Board Grievance Redressal App. 

But as can be seen in these photos, single use plastic bags continue to be used in Delhi.

Single-use plastic bags continue to be used due to the significant price difference between plastic items and their eco-friendly alternatives.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to research, Delhi is the least compliant among several Indian cities as far as single-use plastic bags are concerned. They continue to be used due to the significant price difference between plastic items and their eco-friendly alternatives.

Stray animals like feral cattle and others, are often found to be consuming single-use plastic bags which litter the city’s garbage heaps.

