Solving the world’s microplastics problem: 4 solutions cities and states are trying after global treaty talks collapsed
Following the breakdown of global treaty discussions, local governments are stepping up to address the microplastics issue.
Key strategies include improving recycling processes, enforcing bans on single-use plastics, encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials, and developing cutting-edge filtration methods.
These initiatives represent a proactive approach to reducing microplastic pollution and safeguarding the environment for future generations.
Microplastics seem to be everywhere — in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. They have turned up in human organs, , , and even .
While the full health consequences of that exposure are not yet known, researchers are exploring potential links between microplastics and negative health effects such as , , and .
Countries have tried for the past few years to that might reduce human exposure to plastic particles and their harm to wildlife and ecosystems, but the latest in August 2025. Most plastics are made with chemicals from fossil fuels and have opposed efforts that might limit plastics production.
While US and global solutions seem far off, policies to limit harm from microplastics are gaining traction at the state and local levels.
As an and author of the book “,” I see four promising policy strategies.
Banning added microplastics: Glitter, confetti and turf
Some microplastics are deliberately manufactured to be small and added to products. Think glitter in cosmetics, confetti released at celebrations and plastic pellet infill, used between the blades in turf fields to provide cushion and stability.
These tiny plastics inevitably end up in the environment, making their way into the air, water and soil, where they can be by humans and other organisms.
California has in personal care products. No other state has pursued glitter, however some cities, such as , Florida, have restricted plastic confetti. In 2023, the European Union passed as well as microplastics intentionally added to products.
Artificial turf has also . Although turf is popular for its low maintenance, these artificial fields .
European regulators targeted through the same law for glitter and municipalities in and are considering local bans.
Rhode Island’s , which would ban all intentionally added microplastics by 2029, is broad enough to include glitter, turf and confetti.
Reducing secondary microplastics: Textiles and tires
Most microplastics don’t start small; rather, they break off from larger items. Two of the biggest culprits of secondary microplastics are synthetic clothing and vehicle tires.
A study in 2019 estimated that textiles accounted for entering the ocean — shed from polyester, nylon or acrylic clothing when washed. Microplastics can carry , which can bioaccumulate up the food chain.
In an effort to , France will require by 2029.
Several US states, including , , , and , are considering similar legislation. California came close in 2023, passing legislation to require microfiber filters for washing machines, but it was ultimately about the cost of adding the filters. Even so, data submitted in support of the bill showed that such filters could by nearly 80 per cent.
Some states, such as and , are considering warnings on clothing made with synthetic fibers that would alert consumers to the shedding of microplastics.
Tires are another large source of microplastics. As they wear down, tires of particles annually, many of which end up in rivers and oceans. These particles include 6PPD-quinone, a chemical of salmon in the Pacific Northwest.
One approach would be to redesign the product to include safer alternatives. California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control recently added 6PPD-quinone to its , requiring manufacturers to explain how they will either redesign their product or remove it from the market.
Regulating disposal
Microplastics can also be dealt with at the disposal stage.
Disposable wipes, for example, contain plastic fibers but are still flushed down toilets, . States such as , and have passed “no-flush” labeling laws requiring clear warnings on packaging, alerting consumers to dispose of these wipes another way.
Construction sites also contribute to local microplastic pollution. Towns along the New Jersey shore have that require builders to prevent microplastics from entering storm drains that can carry them to waterways and the ocean. Such methods include using saws and drills with vacuums to reduce the release of microplastics and cleaning worksites each day.
and have new producer responsibility laws that require manufacturers that sell products in plastic packaging to fund recycling programs. requires manufacturers of expanded polystyrene plastic products to ensure increasing levels of recycling of their products.
Statewide strategies and disclosure laws
Some states are experimenting with broader, statewide strategies based on research.
California’s , adopted in 2022, is the first of its kind. It requires standardized testing for microplastics in drinking water and sets out a multiyear road map for reducing pollution from textiles, tires and other sources.
California has also begun treating microplastics themselves as a “.” That shifts disclosure and risk assessment obligations to manufacturers, rather than leaving the burden on consumers or local governments.
Other states are pursuing statewide strategies. , and have considered bills to monitor microplastics in drinking water. A bill would study microplastics in meat and poultry and the findings and recommendations could influence future consumer safety regulations in the state.
State and local initiatives in the US and abroad — be they bans, labels, disclosures or studies — can help keep microplastics out of our environment and lay the foundation for future large-scale regulation.
Federal ripple effects
These state-level initiatives are starting to influence policymakers in Washington.
In June 2025, the US House passed the bipartisan , modeled on state “no-flush” laws and sent it to the Senate for consideration.
Another bipartisan bill was introduced in July 2025, , which would direct the FDA to research microplastics’ human health impacts, particularly on children and reproductive systems.
Proposals to in washing machines, first tested at the state level, are also being considered at the federal level.
This pattern is not new. A decade ago, state bans on wash-off cosmetic microbeads paved the way for the , the only federal law to date that directly bans a type of microplastic. That history suggests today’s state and local actions could again catalyze broader national reform.
Small steps with big impact
Microplastics are a daunting challenge: They come from many sources, are hard to clean up once released and pose risks to our health and the environment.
While global treaties and sweeping federal legislation remain out of reach, local and state governments are showing a path forward. These microsolutions may not eliminate microplastics, but they can reduce pollution in immediate and measurable ways, creating momentum for larger reforms.
Professor of Law and Associate Dean for International Affairs,
