The hills of India’s Northeast cannot be on the peripheries of its story; they must be at its green frontier

India generates over 500 million tons of agricultural residue per year, which is both a tremendous amount of unused economic resource and an equally significant environmental liability. This potential can be nowhere else seen as clearly or needlessly urgent as in the eight state Ashta-lakshmi North Eastern Region (NER), including; Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. As agricultural economists, we see the application of the circular economy framework to agro-waste in the NER, an ecologically unique and economically marginalised region, as not just a sustainable option, but also as a necessity for inclusive development.

Northeast’s agro-waste paradox

The NER has incredible agro-biodiversity including bamboo, banana, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, cardamom and many other native species and is thus responsible for generating a substantial portion of India’s agro-biological wealth. However, despite this biotic wealth, it is one of India’s most economically backward areas. There exists a very strong structural paradox here: a region whose biological contributions to national wealth create massive volumes of waste at the individual farm level (banana pseudo stems, bamboo cut-offs, crop stubble, fruit skins and post-harvest residue) are simply thrown away, burnt or allowed to rot with no financial return. In terms of wasted resources due to lack of action on this issue; the ICAR Research Complex for NEH estimates that soil degradation alone costs thousands of crores every year along with lost greenhouse gas emission opportunities and lost value created by the foregone wastes.

Need for circular economy

A circular economy model, designed to eliminate waste and keep materials in circulation and regenerate ecosystems provides a fundamentally sound approach to addressing this paradox. The current policy literature, including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s country-specific study on India, suggests that following a path towards circular economy would generate benefits worth more than Rs 40 lakh crore (US $624 billion) in India alone by 2050, in addition to generating about 10 million jobs. What is important for policy makers and the development economist here is that these benefits are unevenly distributed and are concentrated in areas characterised by high biomass density and availability of rural labour. The NER qualifies in both respects. Signs of this are beginning to emerge at present. As a part of the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast Region) scheme, the Indian government’s Department of Science and Technology has helped establish projects that make use of abundant banana pseudo stem waste from the states of Assam and Tripura and convert it into valuable fiber and bio-fertiliser. Similarly, the Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025, which took place in Guwahati, reiterated the regional responsibility for managing 46 per cent of India’s bamboo reserves and outlined an approach towards value chain development, wherein residues should not be considered waste but as raw material for manufacture of boards, energy, activated carbon, and bio-char. Another policy initiative, the National Bamboo Mission 2025 provides for generous incentives for the Northeastern states and those that are hilly, offering a 90:10 centre-state subsidy ratio due to the particularities in their infrastructure.