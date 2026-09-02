There needs to be an urgent change in the way Indians think about landfills

A general opinion among Indians prevails that landfills mean a towering heap of waste, contributing to foul odours and occasional landfill fires. They are unavoidable consequences of rapid urbanisation and increased consumption, especially in urban areas. But they are not just ordinary aesthetic blights on the landscape. In fact, they are complex environmental systems that influence the groundwater quality, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and ecosystem health.

Every bag of waste generated undergoes a journey that is largely invisible to the public eye. The journey of waste is far more than burial. After burial, organic waste decomposes, generating methane, a greenhouse gas (GHG) with a far greater global warming potential than other gases. Rainwater percolates through waste, producing a highly contaminated liquid called leachate, which contains heavy metals, pathogens, nutrients, and emerging contaminants such as pharmaceutical residues and microplastics. The latter emerge as another complex pollution problem, which lacks effective remediation solutions presently.

For the past few decades, landfill management meant finding a place to dispose of waste. Today, the fast-paced consumer world and the increased urbanisation mean that cities need modern, well-designed landfills that can tackle the complexities that come with it. Modern landfills are biogeochemical systems where physical, chemical and biological processes interact over repeated cycles for decades since the waste was deposited. This paradigm shift is redefining the way researchers, policy makers, and engineers think about waste disposal.

Scholarly work shows that landfills are not just repositories of plastic waste, but also key sources of plastic leakage into both terrestrial and aquatic environments. External factors like wind, leachate transport, runoff transport, and plastic debris beyond the landfill boundaries threaten the surrounding villages, towns and cities. Poorly managed landfills become the starting point of another cycle of environmental contamination if not properly remediated.

The presence of microplastics in landfill leachate has made the conventional monitoring systems less effective. Earlier monitoring systems primarily focused on the detection of heavy metals and organic compounds. Microplastics, being very minute and capable of travelling through water systems, can bypass the traditional pollutant detection systems. As a result, there is a demand for more sophisticated monitoring and treatment systems.

Sustainable landfill management

A recent study indicates the use of microorganisms for sustainable landfill management. Recent metagenomic investigations indicate that microorganisms inhabiting around landfill environments possess genes that have the potential to degrade plastics. Although these solutions do not offer immediate solutions to the wider issue of the plastic crisis, they open pathways to gain insights into how microbial communities and processes influence waste degradation and stabilisation, as well as whether engineered biological systems can be integrated with conventional landfill management in the near future.