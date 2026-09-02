There needs to be an urgent change in the way Indians think about landfills

Indian landfills are far more than ugly garbage heaps; they are complex environmental systems affecting groundwater, air quality, methane emissions and ecosystem health.
The article urges a shift in public perception and policy, calling for scientifically designed, closely monitored landfills integrated with better waste segregation, recycling and circular economy principles to protect people and the planet.
A general opinion among Indians prevails that landfills mean a towering heap of waste, contributing to foul odours and occasional landfill fires. They are unavoidable consequences of rapid urbanisation and increased consumption, especially in urban areas. But they are not just ordinary aesthetic blights on the landscape. In fact, they are complex environmental systems that influence the groundwater quality, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and ecosystem health.
Every bag of waste generated undergoes a journey that is largely invisible to the public eye. The journey of waste is far more than burial. After burial, organic waste decomposes, generating methane, a greenhouse gas (GHG) with a far greater global warming potential than other gases. Rainwater percolates through waste, producing a highly contaminated liquid called leachate, which contains heavy metals, pathogens, nutrients, and emerging contaminants such as pharmaceutical residues and microplastics. The latter emerge as another complex pollution problem, which lacks effective remediation solutions presently.
For the past few decades, landfill management meant finding a place to dispose of waste. Today, the fast-paced consumer world and the increased urbanisation mean that cities need modern, well-designed landfills that can tackle the complexities that come with it. Modern landfills are biogeochemical systems where physical, chemical and biological processes interact over repeated cycles for decades since the waste was deposited. This paradigm shift is redefining the way researchers, policy makers, and engineers think about waste disposal.
Scholarly work shows that landfills are not just repositories of plastic waste, but also key sources of plastic leakage into both terrestrial and aquatic environments. External factors like wind, leachate transport, runoff transport, and plastic debris beyond the landfill boundaries threaten the surrounding villages, towns and cities. Poorly managed landfills become the starting point of another cycle of environmental contamination if not properly remediated.
The presence of microplastics in landfill leachate has made the conventional monitoring systems less effective. Earlier monitoring systems primarily focused on the detection of heavy metals and organic compounds. Microplastics, being very minute and capable of travelling through water systems, can bypass the traditional pollutant detection systems. As a result, there is a demand for more sophisticated monitoring and treatment systems.
A recent study indicates the use of microorganisms for sustainable landfill management. Recent metagenomic investigations indicate that microorganisms inhabiting around landfill environments possess genes that have the potential to degrade plastics. Although these solutions do not offer immediate solutions to the wider issue of the plastic crisis, they open pathways to gain insights into how microbial communities and processes influence waste degradation and stabilisation, as well as whether engineered biological systems can be integrated with conventional landfill management in the near future.
Sustainable landfill management won’t be possible without innovations in engineering. Advances in linear materials, the use of fly ash-bentonite composites and improved clay barriers demonstrate that sustainable landfill design has the capacity to reduce contaminant migration and promote beneficial utilisation of industrial by-products. This is called as Industrial Symbiosis, where waste streams from one sector become a valuable resource for another.
Landfills are a major source of methane gas emissions, contributing to pollution and climate change. Municipal solid waste is one of the largest anthropogenic drivers of methane emissions globally. Indian scientists have highlighted that internationally developed landfill gas models fail to accurately report the methane emissions under the Indian climate scenario. Therefore, developing India-specific emission models is the need of the hour for producing credible GHG inventories and supporting national climate commitments.
One very significant development is the way landfills are monitored. Conventional systems heavily depend on field-level inspections, groundwater sampling and visual observations. While these methods are highly regarded, they fail to capture the real-time changes happening on the site. Today, advances in geospatial technologies are making it possible to observe landfills with a high level of detail. High-resolution satellite imagery can observe landfill expansion over time. Thermal sensors can detect underground fires before they become visible at the surface. Hyperspectral imagery has the potential to identify subtle changes in soil, vegetation and surface moisture associated with leachate migration. Synthetic Aperture Radar can detect ground deformation caused by waste settlement, while drones provide detailed three-dimensional models for operational planning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the finest human innovations. If AI is integrated with field observations, these technologies enable real-time environmental monitoring, helping in better decision-making at the policy level.
There needs to be an urgent change in the way people think about landfills. They can no longer be considered as just disposal sites and dump yards. Instead, they need to be given the same scientific attention that is given to dams, wastewater treatment systems, rivers, etc. Their efficiency affects the groundwater quality, biodiversity conservation, public health and many other sectors.
The future doesn’t need a larger number of landfills, but it is about redesigning the entire lifecycle of waste, from handling to disposal. Improved segregation at source, efficient recycling systems, composting of biodegradable waste, extended producer responsibility, landfill gas utilisation, biomining of legacy dumpsites, and leachate treatment, when integrated with real-time environmental monitoring, will lead to sustainable management of landfills.
As India moves toward a circular economy transition and becomes a developed nation by 2047, proper management of landfills is a must. Even the world’s most effective landfills need engineered facilities for residual waste. The success of waste disposal lies in how intelligently they are designed and monitored.
Garbage mountains are often seen as a failure. But in reality, they reveal the hidden environmental costs of linear consumption and the urgent need to identify waste as a resource, which can be used somewhere else before it reaches the landfill.
The future of landfill management will primarily depend on the use of satellites, drones and sensors in monitoring, but also on how scientific innovation can play a key role in the development of sound policies and responsible consumption. That is when Indian landfills can become secure systems, safeguarding both people and the planet.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth