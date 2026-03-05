Waste

They clean our surroundings, endangering their lives in return

Being poor, informal and unorganised, waste collectors in Indian cities live lives shaped by constant risks, hazards and hardship
They clean our surroundings, endangering their lives in return
Indian waste collectors keep our cities clean. Not because they are being altruistic. But because they do not have any other option.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

India’s waste collectors are true Good Samaritans. Not because they want to be. But because they are forced to. These nameless and voiceless people keep our cities and surroundings clean. But not before they endanger their own lives.

These people are exposed to, and get injured due to sharp objects (glass, needles) which they encounter while collecting recyclable waste. 

They clean our surroundings, endangering their lives in return
Whether in garbage dumps or in landfills, these workers encounter hazardous objects that cause them injuries and sometimes even result in their deaths.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Waste collectors also handle hazardous medical, chemical, and industrial waste. This leads to chronic infections, dermatitis, and potential long-term respiratory problems among them.

Those who collect recyclables on landfills endure intense heat and toxic fumes, with some cases leading to fatalities.

They clean our surroundings, endangering their lives in return
Being unorganised, they are outside the ambit of social security schemes and are thus virtually unprotected from the dangers that their work involves.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Despite their crucial role, such people lack formal recognition, being almost wholly informal or unorganised. Being outside the ambit of social security schemes means they are risking their very lives each time they get down to work.

So, the next time you carelessly throw trash away, remember that while it provides livelihood to someone, it also puts their life in danger.

social security
Landfills
Hazardous chemicals
waste collectors
garbage dumps

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in