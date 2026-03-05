They clean our surroundings, endangering their lives in return

India’s waste collectors are true Good Samaritans. Not because they want to be. But because they are forced to. These nameless and voiceless people keep our cities and surroundings clean. But not before they endanger their own lives.
These people are exposed to, and get injured due to sharp objects (glass, needles) which they encounter while collecting recyclable waste.
Waste collectors also handle hazardous medical, chemical, and industrial waste. This leads to chronic infections, dermatitis, and potential long-term respiratory problems among them.
Those who collect recyclables on landfills endure intense heat and toxic fumes, with some cases leading to fatalities.
Despite their crucial role, such people lack formal recognition, being almost wholly informal or unorganised. Being outside the ambit of social security schemes means they are risking their very lives each time they get down to work.
So, the next time you carelessly throw trash away, remember that while it provides livelihood to someone, it also puts their life in danger.