UN chief calls for global action in Busan talks to end plastic pollution

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged nations to adopt an ambitious and binding agreement that addresses the entire lifecycle of plastics at the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee session (INC-5) on ending plastic pollution being held in Busan, South Korea.
Speaking on the eve of critical negotiations in Busan, Guterres underscored the urgency of finalising a landmark global treaty to combat plastic pollution. Highlighting the alarming statistics — 460 million tons of plastic produced annually and predictions of oceans holding more plastic than fish by 2050 — the secretary-general emphasised the severe environmental and health impacts of unchecked plastic waste.
“Microplastics in our bloodstreams are creating health problems we’re only just beginning to understand. We must transform our consumption and production patterns,” Guterres said.
He outlined the treaty’s key objectives, including reducing single-use plastics, enhancing waste management systems, and promoting sustainable alternatives, all while ensuring support for vulnerable communities like waste pickers.
The negotiations, bolstered by the recently adopted , aim to deliver a legally binding instrument by the end of the year. “For too long, we have kicked the plastic bottle down the road. Today, we have a historic opportunity to start building a world free of plastic pollution and waste,” Guterres declared.
Guterres urged negotiators in Busan to finalise a treaty that tackles single-use plastics, strengthens waste management systems, and promotes sustainable alternatives. He stressed the importance of ensuring equitable solutions, particularly for vulnerable communities such as waste pickers, often at the forefront of plastic recycling efforts.
On the same day, the International Cooperative Alliance Global Conference convened in New Delhi, with a special message from Guterres celebrating the role of cooperatives in driving sustainable development. The secretary-general highlighted how cooperatives, spanning over 100 countries, are combating poverty, strengthening food security, and empowering entrepreneurs. “Cooperatives build a better world,” he affirmed, calling on governments to support their efforts through robust policies and budgets.
Meanwhile, in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Guterres commended the country’s leadership in the fight against anti-personnel mines during a summit marking the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. Cambodia’s exemplary work in mine clearance and its contributions to UN peacekeeping missions were lauded as a model for global mine action.
Although significant progress has been made, including the destruction of over 55 million mines in 60 countries, the Secretary-General urged renewed efforts to meet the Convention’s commitments. “A world without anti-personnel mines is not just possible. It is within reach,” he said.