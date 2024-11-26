UN chief calls for global action in Busan talks to end plastic pollution

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged nations to adopt an ambitious and binding agreement that addresses the entire lifecycle of plastics at the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee session (INC-5) on ending plastic pollution being held in Busan, South Korea.

Speaking on the eve of critical negotiations in Busan, Guterres underscored the urgency of finalising a landmark global treaty to combat plastic pollution. Highlighting the alarming statistics — 460 million tons of plastic produced annually and predictions of oceans holding more plastic than fish by 2050 — the secretary-general emphasised the severe environmental and health impacts of unchecked plastic waste.

“Microplastics in our bloodstreams are creating health problems we’re only just beginning to understand. We must transform our consumption and production patterns,” Guterres said.