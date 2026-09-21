What does “circular economy” actually mean?

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) concluded in Gandhinagar last week. Across the week-long event, circular economy (CE) was the central theme in nearly every session, but every time it was mentioned, it meant something different. In one panellists head it was strictly a recycling and recovery target. In another speakers mind, as a redesign of business models: Leasing, product-as-a-service, take-back schemes. A panel moderator's version of circular economy was a macroeconomic decoupling strategy.

This raised a series of questions in my head as a curious attendee of the WCEF: Where did the term actually come from, how has it evolved, and what, if anything, is agreed upon? And here’s what I found:

Origin of the term

The phrase “circular economy” is traced to Pearce and Turner (1990), who used it narrowly to describe the closed feedback loops between natural resource stocks and the environment’s capacity to absorb waste. It wasn't used the way we understand it today. The idea itself had already taken shape long before the term existed.

Blomsma and Brennan (2017) described circular economy as an "umbrella concept". This label came later, after the ideas behind it had already existed under other names for decades, such as the closed-loop economy, the cyclic economy, and the closed spaceship economy.

How it evolved

The concept’s development is traced across three broad phases.