Who pays the cost of managing plastic packaging waste in India, asks new CSE study

Who pays for the plastic waste generated by products that are sold in our markets? India produces about 158,619 tonne of municipal solid waste every day, of which an estimated 10-12 per cent is plastic waste — nearly 19,000 tonne per day. A significant share of this is plastic packaging, which has a short shelf life, and which rapidly enters the waste stream, placing huge pressure on municipal collection, segregation, processing and recycling systems.

A new study by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says there is a clear mismatch between the actual cost of managing plastic waste and the financial support available through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic packaging.

Released on August 11, “the study finds that inadequate cost recovery can leave municipalities to shoulder a financial burden that EPR was intended to place on producers, importers and brand owners (PIBO) under the polluter-pays principle,” says Atin Biswas, director, municipal solid waste and circular economy programme, CSE.

According to CSE researchers, there exists a gap between India’s recycling targets and the available capacity to manage difficult-to-recycle plastic packaging. Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, PIBOs are required to meet 50-70 per cent recycling targets by 2026-27. However, the country continues to face significant capacity constraints, particularly for flexible and multi-layered plastic packaging — nearly 66 per cent of registered plastic packaging is flexible plastic, a category that is particularly difficult to collect, segregate and recycle.

According to Siddharth G Singh, programme manager, municipal solid waste and circular economy programme, CSE, “the current EPR framework in India disproportionately directs financial value towards plastic waste processors and end-of-life facilities, while the collection and segregation systems that make plastic recovery possible remain inadequately financed. Waste collectors, informal waste workers, urban local bodies and material recovery facilities continue to perform critical functions without adequate access to EPR financing.”