Why highly polluting Waste to Energy incineration is not a ‘Blue’ industry

With the Solid Waste Management rules (SWM rules) 2026, India has entered a new phase of waste regulation. It mandates four way segregation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) which implies that the MSW has to be source segregated into wet waste (Organic kitchen scraps), dry waste (items like plastics, paper, glass, metal etc), sanitary waste (diapers and sanitary napkins etc) and special care waste that includes (batteries, light bulbs) etc. But at precisely this moment, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has given waste to energy (WTE) incineration a regulatory advantage by classifying it under the newly created “blue category.” The “blue” tag means that WTE incinerators need not go through a rigorous scrutiny by the pollution control board which keeps a check on the pollution by them.

However, CPCB’s own data proves that waste incineration is the highest polluting industry with a Pollution Index of 100 out of 100, the maximum pollution score possible under the CPCB’s framework.

WTE incinerators are touted to be the “silver bullet” for India’s waste crises even as evidence has been put up by the CPCB that none of the existing 21 WTEs in India are compliant to the Solid Waste Management rules. And there are plans to build about 200 more WTEs across India in the next five years.

A new report by the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA), using the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) methodology and officially documented data, found that the four Delhi WTE incineration plants at Okhla, Ghazipur, Narela-Bawana and Tehkhand had a Pollution Index score of 100/100. What is more alarming is the finding that these plants are in open violation of the criteria for the “Blue” category, as they generate hazardous waste.

What is the “blue category”?

The CPCB introduced Blue as a separate category for “Essential Environmental Services” (EES) dealing with pollution arising from domestic/household activities. CPCB’s stated rationale was that services such as MSW management and sewage treatment are essential to control, abate and mitigate pollution generated from domestic and industrial activities. Categorisation of WTE incinerators as “blue” industries increases their consent to operate, a license from the pollution control board to operate the industry up to seven years without renewing the license in-between, and also states that the revised classification can be used for consent management, inspection and environmental surveillance, siting, and calculation of environmental compensation. Furthermore, the CPCB has also proposed that these industries may be exempted from any prior environmental clearance. environmental impact assessment and public hearing.

What is the Pollution Index?

The Pollution Index (PI) is a standardised numerical score developed by the CPCB in 2016 to quantify the pollution potential of any industrial sector. The CPCB assigns a fixed score to an entire industrial category based on its typical pollution potential. Consequently, this score serves as a “regulatory blueprint” that dictates the baseline rules for every unit in that sector, regardless of whether a particular facility is newer or cleaner than its peers. It is the measure on a scale of 0 to 100 that integrates three distinct forms of environmental impact: pollution of water bodies (through effluent discharge), pollution of the air (through emissions), and generation of hazardous solid waste. For instance, the 5-year-old investigative report by the New York Times in 2024 found that WTE incinerator ash from the Okhla WTE plant was dumped illegally in landfills and contained hazardous levels of toxic substances around homes, playgrounds and schools.

A higher PI score signifies a greater degree of pollution load associated with that industrial sector. The CPCB classifies industries into Red (PI ≥ 80), Orange (55 ≤ PI < 80), Green (25 ≤ PI < 55), and White (PI < 25) categories based on their Pollution Index score. But the CPCB carved out a new “Blue Category” of industries to facilitate the setting up of the most polluting WTE incinerators which were earlier classified as Red.

How are WTEs the highest polluting industry?