55% of Delhi’s drinking water unsafe for consumption: CAG Audit

A recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has raised serious concerns about the quality and safety of drinking water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board. The report points to widespread failures in water testing, monitoring, and infrastructure, exposing residents of the National Capital Territory to significant public health risks.

The audit reveals that over half of groundwater samples tested were unfit for drinking, that untreated water was supplied in large volumes, and that critical tests for toxic substances and heavy metals were not conducted. These findings come amid a surge in complaints of contaminated water and growing public anxiety after Indore’s deadly water crisis.

