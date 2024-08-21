A CSE forum discussed India’s battle against manual scavenging — why the fight to end it requires more than policy reform

“Manual scavenger” means a person engaged or employed, at the commencement of this Act or at any time thereafter, by an individual or a local authority or an agency or a contractor, for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of, or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta in an insanitary latrine or in an open drain or pitinto which the human excreta from the insanitary latrines is disposed of, or on a railway track or in such other spaces or premises, as the central government or a state government may notify, before the excreta fully decomposes in such manner as may be prescribed and the expression manual scavenging shall be construed accordingly.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013