A nameless wetland near Delhi that sustains livelihoods

A wetland without a name on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border sustains hundreds of livelihoods.
The wetland, near the Ghazipur landfill, is home to wetland grass species known locally as pater, a species of the Typha genus (Cattail family/Typhaceae).
Locals harvest this grass, cutting and bundling it by hand from dense reed beds. This grass is traditionally dried and woven into chatai (mats), sustaining livelihoods directly linked to wetland ecosystems.
These marshes also support migratory birds, regulate floods, and provide essential raw materials for local economies.
This is one more reason to support the sustainable conservation of wetlands. Without them, millions will be left without livelihoods.