A part of Mughal Delhi to come alive again

Barapullah Bridge, which spans the Barapullah Nallah, will be opened in February after extensive restoration by the ASI  
A 400-year-old Mughal bridge is all set to reopen again.
Delhi, the capital of the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal Empire, is all set to relive its glory days again in February when it reopens the historic Barapullah Bridge.

The bridge was built in the 1620s, when Emperor Jehangir was on the Mughal throne. The name ‘Barapullah’ could have been derived from the fact that the bridge has 12 piers making up 11 arches which support it.

The Barapullah Bridge was built in the 1620s but fell into disuse as time passed.

In the four centuries since the bridge was built, it fell into disuse and gradually became heavily encroached.

The Archaeological Survey of India has now restored it. It will be opened only to pedestrians in February.

The Archaeological Survey of India has now cleared the encroachments and repaired the masonry. However, the bridge will initially only to pedestrians, with iron gates installed at both ends to regulate access.

