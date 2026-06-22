Banda broke records this summer; but climate change is only half the story

By noon, the roads in Banda start becoming empty. Tea stalls close early, and farmers return home before the afternoon heat becomes too harsh. Construction workers sit under whatever little shade they can find. Even the wind feels hot. This summer, Banda district of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region became one of the hottest places in India. Temperatures crossed 47°C many times and touched nearly 48°C during May. For several days, Banda was hotter than many places in Rajasthan, which is usually known for extreme heat.

But Banda’s rising heat is not only because of climate change. It is also because the region is slowly losing its water. Across Bundelkhand, groundwater levels are falling. Ponds are drying up, wells and hand pumps are no longer working as they did before. As water disappears from the land, the land itself becomes hotter.

The link between heat and water is very simple, as wet soil, ponds, rivers and trees help cool the environment naturally. Moisture in the ground keeps temperatures lower. Trees release water vapour into the air and provide shade. But when the land becomes dry, it heats up very quickly under the sun and stays hot for longer hours. This is what Banda is facing today. The district is not dealing with only the heatwaves. It’s also dealing with rising temperatures and disappearing groundwater at the same time.

The Bundelkhand region has always faced droughts and low rainfall. For generations, people survived difficult summers by depending on ponds, open wells and other traditional water systems for their daily water needs. These systems stored rainwater during the monsoon and helped recharge groundwater as well.

But over time, these traditional water systems gradually began to break down. Many ponds and small water bodies were neglected and became filled with silt, plastic, and other solid waste. Several ponds also disappeared because of continuous encroachment and unplanned construction around them. At the same time, tree cover in many areas was reduced sharply, affecting the natural ability of the land to absorb rainwater. Instead of slowly recharging the soil and groundwater, rainwater began flowing away quickly as runoff. As surface water sources weakened, communities in villages, urban centres, and peri-urban areas increasingly turned towards groundwater to meet their daily needs. Groundwater became the main source for farming, drinking, livestock, and other household use. Over the years, this growing dependence placed heavy pressure on underground water reserves, leading to falling groundwater levels and increasing water scarcity in many regions.