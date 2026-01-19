Beyond water scarcity: Efficiency, conservation and Delhi’s path forward

Across the world, water demand continues to rise even as water resources become increasingly stressed. Global assessments under the United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goal 6 show that billions of people still lack access to safely managed drinking water and sanitation, even as overall water withdrawals have increased. This paradox makes clear that water scarcity is not merely about physical availability. It is equally about how water is extracted, distributed, used, treated and returned to nature.

Climate change is worsening this imbalance. Shifting rainfall patterns, more frequent droughts and floods, rising temperatures and higher evaporation rates are shrinking surface water availability and reducing groundwater recharge. In many regions, climate stress is exposing long-standing failures in water governance.

India experiences these pressures far more sharply. The country supports nearly 18 per cent of the global population but has access to only about 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater. Rapid urbanisation, rising consumption and increasing climate variability have placed immense stress on rivers and aquifers. National assessments show that per-capita water availability has been declining steadily and is projected to fall further, pushing India closer to chronic water stress.

In this context, the conventional response of creating new supply through dams, canals or deeper borewells is neither environmentally viable nor economically sustainable. Improving water-use efficiency and conservation is no longer optional; it is central to India’s water security.

Water-use efficiency & India’s policy framework

India does recognise the importance of water-use efficiency at the policy level. The National Water Mission under the National Action Plan on Climate Change aims to improve water-use efficiency by 20 per cent across sectors.This reflects that supply expansion alone cannot address growing demand.

Guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (water resources) stress that cities must first reduce losses, improve measurement and manage demand before developing new water sources. The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) Water Efficiency and Conservation (WEC) Practitioner’s Guide expands this definition of efficiency beyond simply “using less water”.