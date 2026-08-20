Dangerous gamble

Simri block in particular bears a heavy burden, according to a 2016 study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine. To understand the situation in 2026, WaterAid India, a non-profit that works on clean water and sanitation solutions, conducted a rapid assessment across 10 villages in Rajpur Kalan, Rajpur Parsanpah, Dullahpur and Simri gram pan-chayats of the block. The assessment found arsenic levels as high as 704.4 ppb…

This article was originally published in the August 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth