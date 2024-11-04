Water

Delhi Jal Board gears up for upcoming Chhath Puja, begins defoaming exercise to check toxic froth in Yamuna

Defoaming chemicals are being sprayed in Yamuna river to ensure revellers are not exposed to toxic froth
Workers of DJB spraying defoaming agents in Yamuna river near Kalindi KunjPhotographs by Vikas Choudhary
It's that time of the year when the air in Delhi begins to feel heavy with pollutants and the toxic waters flowing in the rivers are in public glare due to the approaching Chhath festival.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is on a mission mode to ensure that the annual sighting of the toxic froth on Yamuna is somehow hidden from public glare.

The Chhath Puja has been an annual reminder of the state of our rivers.

The DJB has launched a drive and is spraying defoaming chemicals to ensure that froth formation doesn't occur when devotees observe Chhath Puja.

The BJP and AAP have been exchanging jibes for the excessive pollution in Yamuna.

Unfortunately, spraying defoaming agents in the river doesn't ensure that the water is bereft of harmful chemicals which are released into the river by industrial units.

Yamuna
