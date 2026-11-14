Don’t blame the farmer

For professionals working in development, this is an uncomfortable but necessary warning: outputs are not outcomes, and outcomes do not automatically lead to sustainability. They may present evidence in review meetings and can declare a programme successful. Yet the recommendation may interact very differently with local hydrogeology.

This makes The Borewell Paradox particularly relevant to those of us who work on water, environment and rural development. It asks whether professional systems are genuinely structured to learn from ground realities or are too often structured to validate their own designs. Garg’s argument is clear: technical competence without institutional understanding, local knowledge and ethical responsibility can produce unintended harm. The book therefore asks professionals to move beyond their defined metrics. A pump, pond, dam or borewell must be judged not only by what it does for an individual asset holder but also by what it does to recharge, downstream users, neighbouring farmers, drinking-water security and the wider ecosystem.

(Yogesh Kumar works on participatory development, decentralised governance and water governance. The views expressed are personal)