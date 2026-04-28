Water

Finnish tech to keep the Sahibi (and the Yamuna) clean

Over Rs 13 crore spent to clean the Yamuna, only 2% of which flows through Delhi
Finnish tech to keep the Sahibi (and the Yamuna) clean
A few months ago, Delhi decided to clean the Sahibi river, also known as the Najafgarh Drain.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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A few months ago, the Delhi government brought in a ‘Watermaster dredger’ that it had imported from Finland to clean the Sahibi river (also called Najafgarh Drain) near Dwarka in the national capital.

The measure was part of ongoing efforts to remove sludge, weeds, and pollution in the water body before it joins the Yamuna. 

Finnish tech to keep the Sahibi (and the Yamuna) clean
The Sahibi is famous for contributing nearly 70 per cent of the Yamuna’s total pollution load.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The Sahibi begins in the Sikar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. It passes through Alwar and Gurgaon districts in Haryana before entering Delhi near Dhansa.

Finnish tech to keep the Sahibi (and the Yamuna) clean
The equipment cost over Rs 13 crore. So much to keep the Yamuna, only two per cent of which flows through Delhi, clean.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Today though, the Sahibi or Najafgarh Drain is also famous for contributing nearly 70 per cent of the Yamuna’s total pollution load.

The equipment was expensive, with the dredger costing a little over Rs 8 crore, while the hopper barges that were deployed cost Rs 5.25 crore. So much to keep the Yamuna, only two per cent of which flows through Delhi, clean.

Yamuna
Finland
Sahibi River
Najafgarh drain
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