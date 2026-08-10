From Ego to Eco: Why water conservation is also about preventing conflict

The report does not suggest a simplistic narrative where climate change or a delayed monsoon automatically triggers a war. The relationship is far more complex. Ecological stress acts as an insidious risk multiplier. We see it often in the Mahanadi basin nowadays, if we wish to observe these factors and go beyond just a “water sharing formula” between the two states entangled in the conflict.

Consider the chain reaction: When water access becomes uncertain, neighbouring farmers begin to compete fiercely for diminishing irrigation. Communities clash over ancient wells, shrinking grazing areas, and dwindling rivers. As agriculture falters, food insecurity spikes. Livelihoods quietly disappear, pushing desperate people to migrate. In areas where poverty, weak institutional governance, inequality, or historical grievances already simmer, this added environmental stress is often the spark that turns quiet competition into violent confrontation. One can see all these happening in the basin of a dying Mahanadi.

Eventually, an ecological problem morphs into a human security crisis. In the worst circumstances, it becomes a tragedy of death and displacement. The ETR report notes that natural hazards alone triggered a staggering 45 million short-term internal displacements across 163 countries in 2024. These are not merely sterile environmental statistics on a spreadsheet; they represent millions of families abruptly uprooted, generations of livelihoods disrupted, and social fabrics torn apart under enormous stress. The Tribunal, in the Mahanadi case, is not tasked to look into such factors. And our governments don’t generate such data to be able to plan conservation and related action at a River Basin Level.

An Instrument of Peace: a lesson for the Mahanadi in it

When the Mahanadi conflict actually happened, a decade after I had predicted it, we at the Mahanadi River Waterkeeper alliance initiated a “Mahanadi Peace Initiative” through which we urged both the governments to start a dialogue process both within their states – with the communities and others – as well as with the other government. However, it did not happen. Our stand remained the same all through despite the case going to a Tribunal. Recently, the Tribunal itself has suggested for a negotiation beyond legal conflicts.

The ETR gives us new ways to think about such conflicts — both inter-state and trans-boundary. Buried within these daunting statistics, that the ETR talks about, is a profound and hopeful message. Despite decades of cinematic warnings and geopolitical anxiety over impending “water wars,” the ETR notes a fascinating historical truth: there have been almost no interstate wars fought exclusively over water in the modern era.

In fact, the opposite is true. In the second half of the twentieth century alone, at least 157 international freshwater treaties were signed. Time and again, countries have actively chosen cooperation over armed confrontation when it comes to shared rivers.

Water undeniably creates competition. But shared dependence on a fragile water source can also serve as a powerful catalyst for cooperation.