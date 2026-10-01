Global drought framework stalled as impacts worsen

Fundamental need

The global drought framework was first set for adoption since UNCCD COP16, held in Riyadh in 2024. However, negotia-tions failed to result in a consensus, pushing the final adoption of the agreement to COP17. In Ulaanbaatar, the effort ran aground again. The closing plenary left the framework’s fate exactly as it was in Riyadh—bracketed, unresolved and pushed to COP18 …

This article was originally published in the October 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth