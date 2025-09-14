Gobar Times: Every drop counts

I started my journey on water conservation in 2013 when I was the Principal in Kendriya Vidyalaya (K.V.), Mussoorie. At the time, there was an acute problem of drinking water there, therefore a new project on rainwater harvesting was adopted. We raised awareness on water conservation among students through water exhibitions, rallies, debates, and essay and painting competitions. We also planted about 7,000 saplings in nearby hills and managed to preserve enough water for over 800 students. Finally, a 30,000-litre tank was constructed for harvesting rainwater and it was utilized for cleaning floors, toilets, and watering plants.