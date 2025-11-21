Government of Odisha plans tourism boost around Hirakud Dam amidst environmental concerns

The Hirakud Dam, built across the Mahanadi in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, is a vital national asset for irrigation, power generation and flood control. Considering its strategic importance, the government has always been concerned about the safety and security of the areas around it and allows only restricted movement of tourists.

However, the vast reservoir of the dam and the areas surrounding it may now witness a spate of tourism development and private business investments. The water resources department of the Government of Odisha has issued “site specific” no objection certificates (NOCs) sought by the tourism department for development of “niche tourism”, as part of its integrated tourism master plan. The plan includes laser music show, cruise terminal for day cruising facilities, hotels/ floating hotels, arrival plazas, retail spaces, dam museum, and caravan in some of the areas to boost tourism.

The move has raised concerns about the environmental impact of such projects on the dam and its reservoir. The reservoir, said to be the largest artificial lake in Asia, has a robust ecosystem with a rich aquatic reserve and wildlife; it is also a major site for migratory birds.

NOCs have been given for eight of nine major sites around the dam in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts, albeit with several riders, according to a letter dated November 19, 2025. It was sent by Sasmita Mishra, under-secretary of the water resources department, to Balwant Singh, secretary of the tourism department.

NOC has been declined for Site No.1 (Ashok Niwas Hill Front) because the “right butting of Hirakud Dam has been constructed over the Chandli Dungri Hill. Any type of constructional activities over here may endanger the safety and stability of the dam”, the letter said.

For the rest of the proposals, NOCs have been issued subject to use of land above 642 feet above RL (reservoir level). NOCs for tourism activities have been issued for areas downstream of the left dyke beyond 500 metres and for areas downstream of the dam beyond 600 metres.

Several terms and conditions laid down in the letter while granting the NOCs reflect the fragile nature of the ecosystem surrounding the Hirakud reservoir, which need to be protected while carrying out tourism development. The water resources department has instructed that the guidelines of the National Dam Safety Authority consisting of instructions for safety and security of dams during the development of tourism activities around the dam/reservoir and Ramsar sites should be strictly followed. Some of the development projects, the letter said, are subject to “risks associated with dam breach and other emergency and security issues”.