Har Ghar Jal in Delhi-NCR? Not really

These persons are trying to collect precious drinking water from a broken pipeline in Noida, the satellite town of Delhi.
Their actions show that the government’s promises of making drinking water available to every Indian is not true on the ground.
In 2015, the Centre launched the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in 500 selected cities across the country.
AMRUT 2.0, launched on October 1, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs 2,99,000 crore, had a lofty goal: 80 per cent of urban Indian households to be provided with tap water connections.
But people like these on the streets of Noida have not been able to access such connections. The reality on the ground, is thus far removed what is there on paper.