Hidden resource

The 2025 southwest monsoon brought to Punjab its worst flood in four decades. In late August, all the major rivers that flow through the state flooded simultaneously—perhaps for the first time. The disaster was driven by unusually heavy rainfall in Punjab as well as in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and compounded by sudden release of water from swollen dams (see “Plan or perish”, Down To Earth, 16-30 September, 2025).

By the time the floodwaters receded in early September, more than 800,000 people had been displaced, with thousands shifting to relief camps. Nearly 0.17 million hectares (ha) of farmland were submerged and infrastructure collapsed as roads, bridges and drainage systems were damaged across districts. In the successive months, the state government has announced the release of funds and foodgrains to support relief and rehabilitation across affected villages.

Given that this is not only Punjab’s worst flooding event but also the third such disaster since 2019, there is a need to look at long-term flood mitigation rather than short-term recovery. Punjab may already possess a potential mitigation tool: its vast number of abandoned borewells.

Borewells have been part of Punjab’s landscape since the Green Revolution in the 1960s. Their construction picked up pace in 1997-98, when the groundwater levels stood at around 12 m. Over the next two decades, however, groundwater extraction intensified and its levels fell sharply, in many places reaching depths of 150 m or more. As the water table de-clined, existing borewells were dug deeper, but ultimately most of them were abandoned.

Today, Punjab has approximately 1.4 million abandoned borewells, of which around 1 million remain uncovered, according to the state agriculture department.

Although, the real number may be higher due to rising use of submersible pumps and farmers shifting to wider-diameter wells. These open borewells pose serious hazards, particularly to children, with several accidents reported.

The state has a chance to turn this threat into an opportunity—not just to mitigate flood damage, but also to augment Punjab’s depleting groundwater resources. Trials by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) show that with some modification, borewells can become effective underground recharge systems.

Tinker for revival

The process of converting a borewell into an artificial recharge system begins with preliminary hydrogeological assessment to understand the aquifer depth, groundwater quality and structural condition of the old well. After confirming that the borewell is safe and free from contamination, it is thoroughly cleaned by removing silt, debris and abandoned pump materials, followed by flushing with compressed air or high- pressure jetting. Damaged casings are replaced with slotted PVC (polyvinyl carbonate) pipes. A recharge shaft is then designed in accordance with…