Himalayan springs are cultural and ecological lifelines. But scientific studies on them remain fragmented: Vinod Kothari

Springs in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), of which Uttarakhand is a part, are speedily drying up. Several states — including Sikkim, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand — have launched spring shed revival programmes at scale since 2017. But the lack of a comprehensive spring inventory and data makes it challenging.

Vinod Kothari is a field practitioner and has worked on water in the Himalayas for almost two decades. He has also contributed to government thinktank Niti Ayog’s “Inventory and Revival of Springs in the Himalaya for Water Security”. Kothari is the executive director of Dehradun-based non-profit Himmotthan Society, an associate of Tata Trusts.

He recently explained to Down to Earth as to how a district-wise spring inventory based on spring data collected from two districts (Tehri and Almora) of Uttarakhand can aid spring revival programmes of the state. Excerpts:

Megha Prakash (MP): For the first time, a spring census was done for two districts of Uttarakhand. What is unique about this census?

Vinod Kothari (VK): A spring census was initiated in April 2025 by the Himmotthan Society in two hill districts, one each in the Garhwal and Kumaon administrative regions: Tehri and Almora respectively. The aim was to review the lean season discharge in the springs during the peak summer months of April, May and June.

The survey considered six important factors — location & ownership, water characteristics, infrastructure & measurement, environmental context, management & usage, community dependency — to map the springs.

Some 10,063 springs were mapped from 2, 413 villages across 17 blocks of these two districts. The springs included in the study were known to the community. The ones in the reserved forest (RF) area were not part of the study.

MP: Was the survey done within a short timespan? What approach was adopted to collect data?

VK: The census adopted a district-saturation approach, mapping every spring on civil land and nearby—active, seasonal, or dried. The survey was completed within 2.5 months. We chose to do the survey in peak summer months to precisely measure water discharge during the lean season. So, this data becomes crucial in devising a strategic plan or adopting a nature-based solution to revive the drying spring. This data is also essential to accurately track temporal variations in spring discharge during future monitoring efforts.

Over 100 trained para-hydrogeologists, equipped with standardised tools and mobile devices were deployed to collect data on 55 hydrological, spatial, ecological, and socio-economic parameters, supported by in-situ physical water quality parameter tests, discharge measurements, photographic documentation and community interviews with key informants. This integrated approach, combining real-time digital surveys with local knowledge, ensured scientific rigor, minimised errors, and generated one of the most comprehensive district-scale datasets on Himalayan springs.

MP: What were the key findings from the survey, and what parameters were studied?

VK: Based on the spring outlet structure, the types of springs were: free flow, Naula/Bawdi (traditional water systems) and seepage. Of the 10, 063 springs mapped, 5,618 (56 per cent) were free flow, 3,250 (32 per cent) were Naula/Bawdi and 1,195 (12 per cent) were seepage. Around 56 per cent of the Naulas were in Almora and eight per cent in Tehri Garhwal