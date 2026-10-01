How ponds brought prosperity in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas

The result was a large-scale, unchecked extraction of groundwater. The Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB's) 2023 assessment puts the district’s groundwater extraction at 79.99 per cent and classifies Dewas as overexploited. In Dewas block, the groundwater extraction is 110.88 per cent, which means the annual groundwater extraction exceeds the as-sessed annual recharge.

“As Dewas became increasingly dependent on groundwater, tube wells went deeper, costs and risks rose, while rain-water continued to run off without adequate recharge,” says Kailash Kundal, a former member of the state Legislative Assembly from Khategaon constituency, Dewas. “The only change we brought about was the decision to stop letting rainwater run off, and hold it on the farm,” says Umrao.

To aid farmers in building ponds, the administration provided technical advice and helped farmers access bank loans. Large farmers were encouraged to allocate one-tenth or one-fifth of their land, creating wider benefits. Technical experts monitored the work while the administration stayed active in the fields. The campaign’s message was simple—“Save wa-ter, earn profits”. Beginning with 40 large farmers in 2006, the initiative soon led to construction of around 2,000 farm ponds within the next 14 months. Dhaturiya and Gorwa villages alone recorded more than 200 ponds. IWMI’s AgWater Solutions project found that water-harvesting structures occupied an average of 10.04 per cent of cultivated land in Khategaon and 2.2 per cent in Tonk Khurd. Early ponds covered about 0.2-1.6 hectares and were mostly 9-12 m deep.