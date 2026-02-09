Water

In Katihar’s marshlands, the monsoon is often a bane and a boon as well

Monsoonal floods destroy lives but also support them once they wane
The marshlands of Katihar get seasonally flooded during the monsoon.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
The marshlands of Katihar in eastern Bihar, formed by the Ganga, Kosi and Mahananda rivers are mostly inhabited by the Musahar and Manjhi communities, some of India’s most marginalised.

During the monsoon, the marshlands or chaurs flood as the rivers overflow. Crops and homes are destroyed. This exacerbates poverty and forces these people to rely on aid.

While the flooding often destroys crops, it also helps in bringing fish from the main river channels to the marshlands.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

However, the flood is also beneficial in that it connects the water of the main river channels to these chaurs, bringing fish in the process.

The fish thrive in the calm, nutrient-rich marshlands.

These fish are collected by local marginalised and poor people once the flood subsides, thus providing them food.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Once the flood subsides, these fish are collected by the local people, most of them extremely poor, thus providing them food security.

