India is using water to build the machines that tell us we are running out of it

This matters more in an El Niño year than in a normal one.

When reservoir levels are declining and municipal supply is stretched, the question of how much an industrial facility draws from the same aquifer as surrounding residential communities is not a transparency issue. It is an allocation question. In March 2024, during Bengaluru’s drinking water crisis, BWSSB mandated a 20 per cent supply cut to bulk industrial users including tech parks. That cut came after the shortage was visible. El Niño gives India a 12-month warning that 2026 conditions will be worse. No pre-emptive allocation framework exists for data centres.

The paradox at the centre of this is structural.

The AI systems trained and deployed in these facilities include the climate forecasting models generating the warnings India is now acting on. NOAA’s operational AI systems and Google DeepMind’s GraphCast are among the tools extending El Niño prediction horizons from six months to 12 to 18 months. India’s IMD is integrating AI-based forecasting into its monsoon advisory systems. The computational infrastructure that generates early warning of water scarcity consumes water to run, and that consumption rises precisely during the climate conditions the models are predicting.

The communities bearing the water cost are not the communities benefiting from the forecasts.

Data centres are expanding fastest in peri-urban corridors where agricultural communities still depend on shared groundwater. Karnataka’s own Central Ground Water Board has found that Bengaluru extracts almost 10 times the water it recharges each year. El Niño reduces recharge further. The residents of these corridors have no mechanism to know how much an adjacent data centre draws from the same aquifer, because no agency currently requires that disclosure.

The policy correction needed already has a legal precedent within Karnataka itself.

A 2015 state provision requires thermal power plants within 50 kilometres of Bengaluru to use only treated water for cooling. The Yelahanka gas power plant draws 15 million litres per day of treated water from the Jakkur sewage treatment plant under this rule. A pilot model near Devanahalli supplies secondary treated water to a KIADB tech park with tertiary treatment on site. The infrastructure to supply treated wastewater to industrial users exists and is operational.

Extending that mandate to data centres, and making it a national environmental clearance condition rather than a state discretion, would not constrain India’s AI expansion. It would require operators to use water that would otherwise go unused from sewage treatment plants already running, instead of drawing from aquifers that El Niño is already stressing. The Union government’s own Jal Shakti Ministry has pushed treated wastewater reuse as a priority since 2019. The data centre sector has been explicitly excluded from that push by omission, not by design.

The 2026 monsoon will be below normal. El Niño will raise temperatures in the same cities where India is building its AI infrastructure. Those facilities will consume more water to stay cool precisely when less water is available. The AI systems inside them will simultaneously be generating forecasts warning of that shortage.

India is building the infrastructure of prediction while ignoring the resource cost of running it. That is the contradiction this El Niño season will make visible. Whether it produces a policy correction depends on whether the government treats data centre water consumption as an allocation problem requiring regulation before the deficit arrives, not after.