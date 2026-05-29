India’s hidden water subsidy is collapsing

India’s water crisis is described, routinely, as a story of scarcity. Government dashboards, satellite maps and drought indicators reinforce the impression that the country is running out of freshwater. The deeper problem is not hydrological alone. India’s water emergency is the outcome of a political and fiscal architecture that has normalised extraction without accounting for ecological depletion.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti places India’s annual per capita water availability at 1,486 cubic metres for 2021, close to the internationally recognised threshold for water scarcity. In 1951, the figure stood above 5,000 cubic metres. The decline is attributed to population growth and climate stress. Both matter. Neither fully explains why aquifers across major agricultural and urban regions continue to deteriorate despite periodic years of above-normal rainfall.

The more uncomfortable explanation is that India’s development model quietly depends on underpriced groundwater.

An invisible subsidy

Groundwater is not merely a natural resource in India. It functions as an invisible subsidy sustaining food procurement, rural incomes, urban expansion and industrial growth. Unlike conventional subsidies, its fiscal cost does not immediately appear in state budgets. The depletion accumulates ecologically first, then returns through falling agricultural resilience, rising energy demand, tanker dependence, infrastructure stress and public expenditure on emergency water provisioning.