India’s National Water Policy is on paper, without power

In November 2019, the Union government constituted a committee under Mihir Shah (Member, Planning Commission) to draft a new National Water Policy after almost three decades. India adopted its first National Water Policy in 1987, which was later followed by revisions in 2002 and 2012.

When India adopted its first policy in 1987, it was among the very few countries in the world that took a chance in a structured national framework for water governance. The subsequent revisions done after almost a decade were meant to renew this vision. But instead, this framework has remained trapped between technocratic control, weak language, and minimum implementation. Much of the criticism from civil society on the issue has focused not just on what these policies say, but how lightly they say it.

Across all three policies, the language is largely normative rather than binding. Phrases such as “should be optimised,” “needs to be managed,” and “efforts should be made” run throughout the text. In policy design, language determines enforceability. A policy that says “states should adopt basin-level planning” leaves room for inaction; one that says “states must adopt” creates accountability. This distinction has had real consequences.

Members from civil society organisations have also argued that the 1987 and 2002 policies were shaped by a narrow group of bureaucrats and technocrats within the central water ministry, with no public consultation. Therefore, the 2012 policy tried to mark a partial shift. A draft was placed in the public domain and around 600 public comments were reviewed before adoption of the draft. Yet even this more consultative process failed to fundamentally change the structure of governance.

This gap becomes most visible in the idea of basin-level planning. All three policies advocate managing water along hydrological units such as river basins and sub-basins rather than administrative boundaries. In theory, this looks good but in practice, it is largely absent. Also, research has suggested that it can’t be done in India. This has not been taken up by the government even one single time. For example, river systems like the Ganga and Brahmaputra span multiple states. But there is no institutional mechanism strong enough to enforce basin-level governance. Multiple big projects have been designed and implemented but within state silos, which have often ignored upstream and downstream impacts.

It is in this context that the 2020 draft National Water Policy, prepared under Mihir Shah, begins to mark a departure from earlier policies.