India’s urban water crisis: Sewage in taps, deaths across cities
A glass of tap water should never be a health risk. But across India’s cities, it is quietly turning deadly.
In the last twelve months, contaminated piped water has sickened more than 5,500 people and killed at least 34. These cases were not reported from remote villages but from some of India’s biggest cities and state capitals.
