Iran’s president calls for moving its drought-stricken capital amid a worsening water crisis — how Tehran got into water bankruptcy
Iran’s water crisis, marked by depleted reservoirs, overpumped aquifers, and record heat, threatens to make Tehran uninhabitable.
While relocation is proposed, experts argue that without tackling overconsumption, inefficient agriculture, and poor planning, the crisis will persist nationwide, endangering millions.
Fall marks the start of Iran’s rainy season, but large parts of the country have as the nation faces one of its worst droughts in decades. Several key , and Tehran, the nation’s capital, is facing an impending “Day Zero” — when the city runs out of water.
The situation is so dire, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has revived a long-debated plan to from this metro area of 15 million people.
Previous administrations have but never implemented it. Tehran’s unbridled expansion has created a host of problems, ranging from chronic water stress and land subsidence to gridlocked traffic and severe air pollution, while also heightening concerns about the city’s .
This time, Pezeshkian has framed relocation , not a choice. He warned in November 2025 that if nothing changes, the city .
How Iran got to the point of water bankruptcy
Drought has been a concern in this part of the world for millennia. A prayer by the Persian King Darius the Great that was carved in stone more than 2,000 years ago asked his god to .
However, today, Iran’s escalating water and environmental problems are the predictable outcome of decades of treating the region’s finite water resources as if they were limitless.
Iran has relied heavily on water-intensive irrigation to grow food in dry landscapes and subsidised water and energy use, resulting in . The concentration of economic activity and employment in major urban centers, particularly Tehran, has also catalysed massive migration, further straining already overstretched water resources.
Those and other forces have driven Iran toward “” — the point where water demand permanently exceeds the supply and nature can’t keep up.
Iran’s centralised, top-down approach to water governance has resources and in maintaining a balance between renewable water supply and demand, a gap that has continued to widen.
Since the 1979 revolution, Iran has pursued an , building dams and diverting rivers to support sprawling cities and expanding irrigated agriculture. Driven by ideological ambitions, the country’s together with international sanctions and economic isolation, have , particularly its water resources. , and are now prevalent across Iran, reflecting dire water security risks throughout the country.
As and and , including a of Iran’s Department of Environment, we have followed the county’s water challenges for years. We see viable solutions to its chronic water problems, though none is simple.
Falling water reserves leave Iran vulnerable
Experts have been warning for years that the lack of foresight to tackle Iran’s water bankruptcy problem leaves the country increasingly vulnerable to extreme climate conditions.
Iranians are again seeing those risks in this latest drought.
Precipitation has been well below normal in four of the water years since 2020. That has contributed to a . Fall 2025 has been the hottest and driest fall on record for Tehran since 1979, testing the resilience of its water system.
The city faces mounting stress on already , with little relief in sight without significant rainfall.
Shrinking snowpack and shifting rainfall patterns make it harder to predict how much water will flow in rivers and when. Rising temperatures make the problem worse by boosting demand and leaving less water in the rivers.
There is to resolve Tehran’s water emergency. In the near term, only significantly more rainfall and a reduction in consumption can offer respite.
Panicky moves to increase interbasin water transfers, such as the to pump water from the Taleqan Dam, over 100 miles (166 km) away, are not only inadequate, they the water supply and demand imbalance in the long run. Iran has already experimented with piping water between basins, and those transfers have in many cases rather than real conservation, worsening water problems both in the donor and recipient basins.
At its core, Tehran’s predicament stems from a chronic mismatch between supply and demand, driven by .
Whether relocating the political capital, as suggested by Pezeshkian, could meaningfully reduce the city’s population, and hence the water demand, is highly doubtful.
The sparsely populated in the country’s southeast, along the Gulf of Oman, has been mentioned as a potential option, touted as a “lost paradise,” though details on how much of the city or population would move .
Meanwhile, other major Iranian cities are facing similar water stresses, highlighting the fact that this is a nationwide threat.
Water solutions for a dry country
The country needs to start to by investing in sectors that generate value and employment opportunities with minimal water use.
Agricultural water consumption can be reduced by producing higher-value, , taking into account food security, labor market and cultural considerations. Any water savings could be used to replenish groundwater.
Becoming more open to global trade and importing water-intensive crops, rather than growing them, would also allow Iran to use its limited agricultural land and water to grow a smaller set of strategic staple crops that are .
That’s a transition that will be possible only if the country moves toward a more diversified economy that allows for reduced pressure on the country’s finite resources, an option that seems unrealistic under economic and international isolation.
Kaveh Madani discusses the drought stress Iran is facing.
Urban water demand could be reduced by strengthening public education on conservation, restricting high-consuming uses such as filling private swimming pools, and upgrading distribution infrastructure to minimise leaks.
Treated wastewater could be further , including maintaining river flows, which are currently not prioritised.
Where feasible, other solutions such as , and , can be explored to supplement supplies while minimising environmental harm.
Taken together, these measures require bold, coordinated action rather than piecemeal responses.
Renewed talk of signals how environmental stresses are adding to the complex puzzle of Iran’s national security concerns. However, without of the nation’s water bankruptcy, we believe moving the capital to ease water problems will be futile.
, Associate Professor of Water Resources Engineering, ; , Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science, ; , Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, , and , Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, ;
This article is republished from under a Creative Commons license. Read the .