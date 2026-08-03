‘Ken-Betwa river-linking project will have severe consequences’

Today, the situation is the opposite. When the original Ken-Betwa project was conceived, Panna district was not even included in the list of beneficiaries. Later, when the question arose regarding what Panna would gain from the project, it was amended to incorporate some benefits for the district.

Under the original agreement, even if the planned diversion of water—intended to flow from the Daudhan dam into Madhya Pradesh via the Bari-yarpur and Gangau barrages—had been fully implemented, there would have been no actual surplus water left in the Ken. I believe that, historically, water belonging to Bundelkhand should have been—and still ought to be—utilised within and for the benefit of Bundelkhand. Instead, plans are now being made to divert that very water outside the region. And what will Bundelkhand get in return? In my view, it will suffer the greatest loss.